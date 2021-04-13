Mixed Reactions As Gideon Moi, Muhoho Kenyatta Visit Raila Odinga

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after Gideon Moi and Muhoho Kenyatta visited ODM’s Raila Odinga at his Karen home.

Through a tweet, the KANU party leader Gideon Moi revealed that he, together with Muhoho Kenyatta were impressed by Odinga’s steady recovery after having contracted Covid-19 last month.

He further described Raila as one of the country’s foremost patriots while ideally wishing him good health and long life.

“I am deeply impressed by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga’s quick and steady recovery; a clear indication of his resilience even in the face of adversity. We wish him good health, long life and boundless joy as one of our country’s foremost patriots,” Gideon Moi tweeted.



I am deeply impressed by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga's quick and steady recovery; a clear indication of his resilience even in the face of adversity. We wish him good health, long life and boundless joy as one of our country's foremost patriots. pic.twitter.com/H13ZfdgHTB — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) April 13, 2021

Read: Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto, Governor Oparanya Hold 9-hour Meeting

The post has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans more so at this time when the country is nearing the election period with the political class realigning for 2022 politics.

According to a section of social media users, the move to visit the former Prime Minister is a calculated stance hinting at new alliances and coalitions ahead of the 2022 race to State House.

One Robert Josochi said, “Whoever is organizing the chess boards please stop. You are giving tanga tanga stress and heart attack. What they thought yesterday as ONE KENYA ALLIANCE IS AGAINST RAILA ..looks like ONE KENYA ALLIANCE is with Raila…tanga tanga hype is in seeing things “not working.”

Kenyan Problems in one Photo. This is always never meant to benefit any Kenyan other than Protecting your families and the Wealth you own. whatever it will be, this one will be a dangerous one for Kenyans….how i wish Allah could help Kenyans thru this system that looks 2 eat us — Saif Saeed Sayyin – #TripleS (@Mcgriffins4) April 13, 2021

Read Also: Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto, Governor Oparanya Hold 9-hour Meeting

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto held a 9-hour meeting with ODM Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

The meet-up sparked speculations of a new alliance as both Ruto and Oparanya have expressed interest in the top seat come 2022.

For instance, last month, following speculations that the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila had collapsed, rumors alluded that the DP and Odinga are likely to work together again.

Gideon Moi on the other hand is part of the One Kenya alliance that consists of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Read Also: Mixed Reactions As Comedian Patrick Salvado Weighs In On Bobi Wine’s Detention

Here are reactions from Twitter:

It's hard to interpret politics — King Samia (@KingSamia3) April 13, 2021

That's good Hon Moi….but my request to our leaders let's not kill democracy in our beloved country kenya….stop this tribal politics and region kingpinship!!!! — Wycliffe Chebii (@WycliffeChebii) April 13, 2021

It's having both health professionals and equipment available when needed with the corollary of good diet which means affording the right food. This is also not how most Kenyans live. Your job is to make sure that your constituents have jobs and health infrastructure. — Hic sunt dracones (@EMungau) April 13, 2021

The dynasty mathematics which can't work — Gerald Kiprotich (@gerald_gk) April 13, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

I am deeply impressed by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga's quick and steady recovery; a clear indication of his resilience even in the face of adversity. We wish him good health, long life and boundless joy as one of our country's foremost patriots. pic.twitter.com/H13ZfdgHTB — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) April 13, 2021