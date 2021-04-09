Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto, Governor Oparanya Hold 9-hour Meeting

Yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto held a 9-hour meeting with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in Narok County.

The meeting has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans, with a section hinting at new alliances ahead of the 2022 race to the statehouse.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya meeting DP Ruto at Mahali Mzuri in Maasai Mara alongside Mwangi Kiunjuri, Rashid Echesa among others… The leaders left the resort this morning after a night long meeting. pic.twitter.com/cQBcGeXcPs — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) April 8, 2021

Reports indicate that the meeting was at DP Ruto’s Kilgoris farm with those in attendance including former CSs Mwangi Kiunjuri, Rashid Echesa and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

The Standard reports that the meeting commenced at around lunchtime and went into the night prompting the legislators to spend the night at Olare, Motorogi Conservancy in Maasai Mara.

Oparanya is the Deputy Party leader for ODM and has expressed interest in running for Presidency under the party’s ticket come 2022.

Ruto, on the other hand, has made obvious his ambitions on the race to State House, adding that nothing will stop him.

Last month, there were speculations that DP Ruto is likely to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 elections following allegations that the handshake had hit a dead end.

Ruto is also said to have given Raila a call wishing him a quick recovery after he was hospitalized with Covid-19.

Consequently, towards the end of March, ODM SG Edwin Sifuna had intimated that the party was working on an alliance that would shake the nation.

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

Although the alliance is yet to be made public, Kenyans are on the fence waiting to see who will carry ODM’s presidential flag while ideally looking forward to the “strong alliance” the ODM will form that will shake the nation.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Brace yourselves for more interesting moments. Ruto might be unveiling a coalition. A coalition between Ruto, Oparanya and Kiunjuri?

#LocustCoalition pic.twitter.com/pzws6Ms2OC — Kiplimo (@Kiplimo01) April 8, 2021

Coalition? Ruto, Oparanya ,Kiunjuri, Echesa in Mahali Mzuri, Masaai Mara since yesterday. The photos were taken this morning before they departed pic.twitter.com/NCTRMBMkaJ — Dennis Nyambane (@ItsNyambane) April 8, 2021

Bure kabisa.. Ruto-Oparanya-Kiunjuri Bure kabisa — Who is John Galt? (@johnisgalt) April 8, 2021

I wonder if they've ever held a night long meeting to discuss Kenya's debt levels, access to water at household level, state of public healthcare, shortage of oxygen tanks at health facilities, Kenya Power tariffs, quality of education, cost of doing business in Kenya.🤔 — Hilda (@KinyiO) April 8, 2021

