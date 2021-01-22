Mixed Reactions As Comedian Patrick Salvado Weighs In On Bobi Wine’s Detention

Social media is up in a frenzy following the comments made by Comedian Patrick Salvado weighing in on Bobi Wine’s detention.

Taking to Twitter, Salvado who is President Yoweri Museveni’s staunch supporter condemned the illegal detention of Bobi Wine and his family adding that he does not agree with what the government was doing.

The comedian further stated that being Museveni’s supporter does not necessarily mean he agrees with everything he does thus his actions on detaining Bobi Wine are illegal.

“Supporting Museveni doesn’t necessarily mean I agree with everything his government does, the general treatment of opposition during the whole election period has been appalling, especially the treatment of Bobi Wine,” he wrote.

He further added, “There hasn’t been any sensible reason why Bobi Wine or his colleagues are still under detention. It’s a very sad & disturbing thing when injustice is caused by those you have faith in.”

Regarding the recently concluded elections, Salvado stated that it is unlikely to have free and fair elections anywhere in Africa.

“As 4 #FreeNFair elections. I’m sorry if we still think this can be achieved anywhere in Africa. It’s taken me time to share my feelings coz well whatever I tried to communicate was watered down by insults but at the end of the day I’m human & I know injustice,” he said.

As 4 #FreeNFair elections. I’m sorry if we still think this can be achieved anywhere in Africa. It’s taken me time to share my feelings coz well whatever I tried to communicate was watered down by insults but at the end of the day I’m human & I know injustice #FreeDomIs4All (3/3) — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) January 22, 2021

Following the chaotic Ugandan elections that saw Yoweri Museveni emerge the winner and yet to be sworn in for 6th term in office, Presidential candidate Bobi Wine has been kept in detention.

Yesterday, a Nigerian lawyer asked the United Nations (UN) to launch investigations into the detention of Bobi Wine by authorities.

The musician-turned-politician and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi have been under house arrest since President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14, General Election, with soldiers surrounding his home reportedly blocking the media, friends and officials of his National Unity Platform (NUP) party from visiting him.

In a complainant filed on behalf of Wine, Femi Falana, who doubles up as a human rights activist, wants the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to declare the house arrest of Wine and his wife arbitrary and violation of Uganda’s Constitution and obligations under international human rights law including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human Rights and People’s Rights to which Uganda is a state party.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda is arbitrarily depriving activist, musician, journalist and politician Bobs Wine of his liberty and continue to arbitrarily put him and his wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, under house arrest, detained incommunicado and without access to the outside world including his lawyers, ” the advocate said.

On Sunday Wine said his family had run out of food supplies accusing the military of blocking attempts to restock.

The 38-year-old said they are stuck with an 18-month-old baby whose food has also run out.

Day Six under house arrest and we're still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife ) be4 we were raided & besieged. The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound. pic.twitter.com/KVLDR3IH6y — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 19, 2021

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

sometimes these comedians think everything is about comedy.. I know at one time they will know that they reared a serpent that will bite them — Handsome Mutooro 🇺🇬 (@Ruyonga1986) January 22, 2021

But u still have/had the guts to congratulate the man who’s got self proclaimed victory from an election he organized and lost and rigged

Total bullshit 🤦🏽‍♂️ — CEO Matt Shots📸🎥🎧 (@MatthewKizito) January 22, 2021

@idringp, those weren’t insults! At the time @PoliceUg &others were murdering many, you swung in action disastrous tweets! People were grieving, angry, &in pain! People like you make a💣& blame those who die due to the blast! You haven’t lost a friend in this mess honestly! — Ricardo John Munyegera (@RMunyegera) January 22, 2021

Yo wife better be smart coz if it’s the same reasoning yo children will stress teachers at school🥴💔 — NewUganda (@klea_davis) January 22, 2021

