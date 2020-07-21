Mixed Reactions As Caroline Mutoko Lectures Men On COVID-19

Media personality Caroline Mutoko is under fire following a video that has gone viral where she lectured men on COVID-19.

Trending at number one for the better part of Tuesday morning, the narration ignited mixed reactions from social media users with some applauding her for speaking up while others labelled her a bitter feminist.

In the viral video, Mutoko referenced the recent report where the number of men infected with the deadly Coronavirus is higher and has surpassed that of women.

She attributed the dying of men due to COVID-19 to laxity and the don’t care attitude while ideally stating that men do not take care of their personal hygiene.

“Gentlemen can we speak candidly, Corona is hospitalizing more men than women and I can only speak for my country. Covid-19 is taking our men, not just because Covid-19 is predisposed to a chromosome, this is not an X, Y issue. Let me start with the obvious. We all know wanaume hamuwezi ambiwa. Number two you hate water. Someone has to tell you to wash your hands. The very idea that lazima uoge kwanza sasa kuna baridi,” she said.

PART 1: Kenyan men. Caroline Mutoko has AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE for you. #COVIDー19 @CarolineMutoko pic.twitter.com/LPuDh90yhr — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) July 20, 2020

She further continued, “I am telling you what to do because the very idea that the virus can come after you, all the man that you are, is impossible until the virus does come for you. You hate water, someone has to beg you to wash your hands and this is pre-COVID, a shower, oh that’s news and especially now that it is cold because you are pre-disposed, mentally and habitually, to shy away from hygiene.”

Mutoko further debunked the theory alluding that men are the most affected by the virus because they are fending for their family. According to the former radio queen, there is no fending at 1 AM in the bar.

“For heaven’s sake even if you don’t care for a small virus, care about the lives that depend on you. If you are a father you do not belong to yourself, you belong to your children. So if you choose not to wash your hands and sanitise…” she said.

Her sentiments did not go well with the majority of social media users who resorted to bashing her while others applauded the brave move.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

My sister @CarolineMutoko spoke the TRUTH. Corona is killing more men than women. We must save our men and be better. She spoke for the boychild. Let’s do better. Meanwhile, share and engage Caroline Mutoko on her YouTube Channel https://t.co/URAREhUWeC — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 21, 2020

Caroline Mutoko should Really pray that she doesn't get infected by COVID19. KOT will mop these streets with her name. Ataambiwa pia aende aoge huwa haogi. Ataitwa mwanamume and so many other things. Never poke Karma, she has some of the best jokes. 😂😂 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 21, 2020

Caroline mutoko may be right or wrong but I would never pick a personal fight with a fellow woman to please the other gender!We need to respect other people's opinions and what doesn't please you adress it with at most decorum! pic.twitter.com/1WL0zcJi2H — Casty micheni. (@Castymicheni254) July 21, 2020

While medical researchers still grapple with and unable to establish reasons why #COVID19KE is killing more men than women, the grandmother of feminist, Caroline Mutoko, claims it's because men don't shower, won't wash their hands won't eat fruits and vegetables pic.twitter.com/mh2ZhPTbYl — Mandela (@ougomandela) July 20, 2020

