Mixed Reactions After Tahidi High’s Omosh Announced Bankruptcy

Kenyans have expressed different opinions after former ‘Tahidi High’ actor Peter Kamau Kinuthia alias Omosh announced that he is bankrupt and unable to provide for his family.

In an interview, Omosh revealed that life has not been well since he was axed last year from ‘Tahidi High’ show, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

“I just want a job, even if I will be getting Ksh200 a day. I don’t mind about class and even if someone decides to start a hotel business where I can sell uji and tea, I am okay with that,” a teary Omosh said.

Speaking to Tuko News on Friday, Omosh said that he was facing eviction following rent arrears amounting to Ksh100,000.

“I live in Kayole near the DOs office. My rent is Ksh8,000 per month, and I haven’t paid for almost one year so lets just put the arrears at Ksh100,000,” Omosh told the news outlet.

He also said that he has not been able to sufficiently take care of his five children and wives, forcing them to sometimes sleep on empty stomachs.

“I live a life of tears, I just keep crying. To think that I don’t even have five shillings to buy anything for my family breaks my heart. As we speak my children do not even have supper. Leave alone that, their school fees for this term remains unpaid,” he said.

Following the emergence of his story, some Kenyans felt empathy for the thespian, while others felt that he squandered his wealth in alcoholism during his heydays.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:-

On the issue concerning Omosh, I think it is not the first case of actors, musicians, athletes etc thinking we owe them something when they fail to manage their own finances. This country owes you nothing. Just learn to manage finances in your good days. My pesa nane thoughts. — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3_) February 14, 2021

Only people who've never hit rock bottom can laugh at Omosh. Trust me, hii life haina formula. Leo yeye, kesho wewe. Just be grateful with what you have and show empathy for those who are down — Mwende Ngao (@mwendesusu) February 14, 2021

We all make mistakes..Hata uSave kuna situation itakuja ikuSweep off your feet urudi zero.Those judging Omosh ati he coulda saved kosokoso.. Know hii life haina formula.Unaeza save ukue mgonjwa after ur career savings ziende hosy..Life haina tutorial..We learn from our mistakes — Řõððïę ❁ (@Its_Roddie) February 14, 2021

That Omosh story is just a representation of how much Kenyans have been suffering since March last year. — Gitz (@Gitz__) February 13, 2021

I just hope men and women of goodwill will rise and lift Omosh up. Omosh do not give up. This too shall pass. More grace to you brother. Tahidi High — Kelly B (@Lisaka_b) February 13, 2021

Radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has promised to raise Ksh1 million for Omowh, to ensure that he gets back to his feet.

“This hurts me so much…I will host Omosh on Tuesday and I promise to raise him Ksh1 million to restart his life again,” Jalang’o wrote on his Instagram page.

Last year, Omosh revealed that he had been addicted to alcohol since his youth days that almost collapsed his family.

“As an actor in ‘Tahidi High’, I used to drink 10 beers on a daily basis without feeling any effect. Being a public figure I would often frequent parties, functions or clubs upon invitation by friends or various organizations who offered free drinks,” said Omosh in an interview with The Standard last year.

He admitted that he would do anything to get high regardless of how he felt or what he did- he needed to feel good.

“On most occasions, I would sneak from work and would be spotted whiling my days sipping on cheap drinks and chatting with unkempt men with bloodshot eyes mostly makangas and idlers within the estate. Little did I know that this affected my status as a role model to many Kenyans out there,” added Omosh.

He has since stopped drinking and visited a rehabilitation centre.

