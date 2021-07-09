in SPORTS

Horrendous! Mixed Feelings Over Team Kenya Kit To Tokyo Olympics

Team Kenya Nike kit for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics was revealed on Thursday with mixed feelings amongst Kenyans.

Ahead of the global showpiece commencing in a fortnight time, President Uhuru Kenyatta, at State House, Nairobi presented the team with the kit.

Kenyatta also presented the national flag to the team captain.

But it was the kit with honeycomb like design that left the netizens tongues wagging.

“Those uniforms look horrendous! Surely we have better designers in our country- maybe a good design competition would have produced a more appealing kit,” said Edwin Onchari on Twitter.

Veteran sports scribe, Charles Nyende likened the kit to Zebras.

The Tokyo Olympics begins on Friday, 23 July 2021
and ends on Sunday, 8 August.

