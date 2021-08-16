Senator Linturi in Trouble After Allegedly Sneaking into Couple’s Hotel Room, Attempting to Sexually Assault Woman

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has moved to court under certificate of urgency seeking to stop the police from arresting or charging him with the offenses of attempted rape and indecent act with an adult.

Linturi is accused of sneaking into a couple’s room at the Maiyan Villa Resort in Nanyuki on January 29, 2021, while the man was away.

According to a police report, the woman said she retired to their room on the said day but did not lock the door because her spouse was still out.

At around 3 am, someone she thought to be her husband unlocked the door and got into bed with her.

She told the police that he started touching her inappropriately without saying a word. They later fell asleep.

About thirty minutes later she heard a knock at the door. It was her husband.

“30 minutes later while in romantic mood I heard a knock on the door and went to open the door only to find my husband standing at the door,” read the police report.

On switching on the lights, they discovered that there was a stranger in their bed prompting the husband to raise an alarm.

The couple’s friends who were also staying at the hotel identified the “stranger” as Senator Linturi.

It was also established that the lawmaker had booked a room adjacent to the couple’s. It was unclear if he had his villa confused with that of the couple.

The woman also claimed that Linturi tried to settle the matter by giving them Sh200,000 in cash and a Sh800,000 cheque.

The Meru county legislator, the woman added, later reported them for extortion.

It is then that they decided to file a complaint.

Through Lawyer Charles Mwongela, Linturi said that CS Fred Matiangi while appearing before the senate Committee National Security said the state intended to charge him with attempted sexual assault as an added charge to the forgery charge.

In his application, the senator argued that the attempted rape charge was not disclosed to him when he appeared in court in May this year.

