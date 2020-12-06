Missing Thika Millionare Julius Gitau Found Alive – Police

Julius Gitau, a 44-year-old Thika businessman who was reported missing two months ago, has been found alive.

Police have confirmed to Nation that the millionaire resurfaced on Sunday morning, ending speculations that he was dead.

“We have spoken to him. He is alive. I always told you we were on top of this search and our leads were that it was immature to conclude he was dead. He is now heading to our offices for processing,” Gatanga Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss John Kanda told the local publication.

Gitau, a well-known wholesale trader in Thika town, went missing on September 21.

It was reported that on the fateful day, Gitau left his shop in the morning using his lorry, saying that he had gone to a local gym.

However, the businessman did not reach the gym but instead called his driver Geoffrey Wachira directing him to get the vehicle from Blue Post Hotel.

The driver reportedly found truck keys and Gitau’s phone left on the vehicle’s dashboard.

There was also a note that read, “Kwa familia yangu, nimechoka na mashida ya maisha. Najitupa kwa mto (to my family, I am tired of problems. I am jumping into a river).”

Some of the businessmen interviewed by the local media said that Gitau was experiencing reducing cash flow, and had to use a matatu to work since his four cars did not have fuel.

The police had dismissed the note pointing to suicide as a forgery and indicated that they were investigating Wachira and Gitau’s first wife Lucy Wahu for a suspected cover-up. The driver is Wahu’s nephew.

“In our investigations regarding the missing, the moment you hit the second week without finding a body of the victim, the game changes to that of investigating a possibility of finding him or her alive than dead. This because it is easier to find a body than a lost person,” said Kanda.

Interestingly, Gitau has resurfaced three days after his ailing mother, Rosemary Wanjiru, threatened to camp outside State House, Nairobi, until police tell her the whereabouts of her son.

“I want to pack my bedding and move to State House gates to wait for the president and plead with him to issue an order to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to get me my son,” she said at her Murang’a home.

Wanjiru, 69, accused the DCI of sleeping on their job.

“We are now past two months since my son was reported missing. The DCI is treating this case in a very casual manner and all I am being told through the press is that the case is still under investigation. I know if it was a big man’s son who had gone missing we would have known his whereabouts within hours…DCI here knows they are searching for a son of a poor aging and ailing single mother,” she said.

Since Gitau went missing, his businesses have remained shut with his three wives fighting over who should manage them.

