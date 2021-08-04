Missing Teenager Found Safe after 15 Months

A 16 year old form one student has been found safe after she disappeared 15 months ago. The Kambala girls secondary school student who hails from Molo was found in Nakuru.

The parents of the teenager had appeared on mainstream media appealing for help in tracing their daughter.

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wanyonyi said the girl was found after a good samaritan recognized her and lured her before handing her over to the police.

“On Tuesday evening, a man who knew the girl’s parents traced her in Nakuru town. They met at a hotel and later called the police,” Wanyonyi said.

According to the police, a young woman had been hosting the girl who had taken up a job doing laundry at a local club.

Nakuru East Police Commander Elena Kabukuru said the parents had already been informed of the girl’s well being.

“The girl is safe and healthy. The police will hand her over to her parents,” said Kabukuru.

The minor disclosed that she left home after she disagreed with some family members.

