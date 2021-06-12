Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead in Changamwe

A teenage girl reported missing three days ago has been found dead in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

According to Changamwe OCS Flabio Karimi, the 19-year-old girl is likely to have died in a road accident.

“The accident occurred within Jomvu. We are waiting for more details and a post mortem report,” he said.

The deceased’s body has since been moved to Port Reitz Hospital morgue.

A police report identifies the girl as Najma Abdullahi. She was last seen on June 9.

“She was last seen at Changamwe National Housing wearing a black dress, a white scarf and black rubber shoes,” reads an entry in occurrence book number 30/10/06/2021 at Changamwe Police Station.

Read: Missing Strathmore Student Maureen Musungu Locked Up at Male Friend’s Home – Family

The bereaved family said Najma’s remains were discovered at the Dongo Kundu bypass. She had bruises on the head, her teeth were missing with blood stains on the mouth and nose.

They had filed a report at the Changamwe Police Station.

Human rights activist group, Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri) is helping the family with the autopsy.

Last week, a Strathmore University student who had been reported missing was found at her boyfriend’s home in Athi River.

Maureen Musungu had been missing for close to three weeks when she was traced to the lover’s home.

Reports indicated that she had been held hostage by her lover and did not have access to her phone.

“She said she had been locked up at a friend’s apartment in Athi River. According to her, the person claimed he lost his keys so they were forced to stay in the house for two weeks,” Maureen’s father told reporters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu