Missing Strathmore Student Maureen Musungu Locked Up at Male Friend’s Home – Family

Strathmore University Student Maureen Mung’ohe Musungu who had been missing for close to two weeks was yesterday found, safe.

Maureen had gone missing with family and friends circulating posters on social media calling on well-wishers who knew of her whereabouts to help trace her.

For instance, the 23-year-old third-year business and IT student had left her Karen home to meet up with her friends at Nairobi CBD.

Reports by the brother, Morgan Ambani indicated that Maureen left home at 10.30 am and was to meet with her friends in town before proceeding to an undisclosed hangout.

Read: Missing Police Officer Norman Mwongera Resurfaces in Lamu with Gunshot Wounds

When it was getting late, her phone off and she could not be traced, the family got worried hence sought help through social media.

“However, in the evening, I was concerned that it was starting to get late so I called her and she said she was in Utawala. Her phone went off around 8.30 pm before she could pin the exact location.” the brother told a local publication. A missing person’s report was also filed at Karen Police Station as confirmed by the station OCS Purity Kobia. Read Also: CCTV Footage Captures Missing Nairobi Lawyer Ben Njau Being Abducted-Police “It’s true the matter was reported here and we are on it. Her phone is still switched off,” said the OCS. New details now emerging reveal that Maureen had been held hostage at a male friend’s house, with access to her phone denied. According to the family, their kin had been locked up in an apartment in Athi River where she was restricted from contacting anyone. “She said she had been locked up at a friend’s apartment in Athi River. According to her, the person claimed he lost his keys so they were forced to stay in the house for two weeks.” Maureen’s father said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu