Missing Son In Kiambu Family Murders Arrested

Lawrence Njoroge, the son who was missing in Kiambu family murders that claimed the lives of a couple and three children has been arrested.

According to detectives, a fresh twist has been added to the murder with more investigations ongoing after the son was found after he had gone missing.

This has also been confirmed by Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga who announced that there is a breakthrough in the murder investigations.

Lawrence, who is a student at Mount Kenya University, had gone missing on the night of the murder according to a local publication.

"Nothing has been heard of him since the murders happened. We have tried to track him using his mobile phone but this has not been successful because his phone signal shows it was switched off on the same day the bodies of his family members were recovered inside their house," said Mr Wanyanga. Further reports indicate that the murders were orchestrated by close family members who had access to the home which was fenced by a perimeter wall. "The house is well fenced with a perimeter wall and razor wire and there was no sign the killers struggled to gain entry by breaking in. There is no doubt that the killers used someone close to the family to gain access to the house," said Wanyanga.

On January 6, Kiambaa residents woke up to the cold-blood murder of Nicholas Njoroge alongside his wife Ms Wanjiku Njoroge, their son Mr C. Njoroge, his nephew Mr Maxwell Njoroge, and their farmhand.

Lawrence was among two of Mr Njoroge’s children who escaped death on that fateful night because they were in school. The whereabouts of the other two children are known, and they are safe.

Detectives have linked the murders to either succession wars, family jealousy, or ritual killings, but the fact that one child was missing further complicated the investigations.

Kiambu police boss Ali Nuno assured the bereaved family that “in three days, I’ll tell you who committed this heinous crime”.

“We have made crucial leads and, in the next two or three days, we are going to make a breakthrough and arrest the suspects,” Mr Nuno said as quoted by the Nation.

In 2016, Mr Njoroge’s brother, Mr Allan Njire was shot and injured by unknown assailants while they were together.

In 2017, another brother, Mr Kenneth Mwangi, was killed by unknown people. He was hit with a blunt object from behind.

Mr Njoroge’s niece was also stabbed to death, adding to the murder mystery in the family which turned ugly this week.

The scene of the crime is under heavy security as detectives seek to piece together what led to the macabre murder.

Mr Njoroge jetted into the country on December 4, 2020 to spend the Christmas holiday with family. He only came to Kenya twice a year.

