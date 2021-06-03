in NEWS

Missing Police Officer Norman Mwongera Resurfaces in Lamu with Gunshot Wounds

Norman Mwongera (Image/Courtesy)

Norman Mwongera, a police constable who had gone missing over two weeks ago with colleagues assuming that he was dead has resurfaced.

According to a post on Facebook, Mwongera resurfaced at Basuba GSU camp in Lamu with gunshot wounds on his body.

Although in stable condition, Mwongera has two gunshot wounds, one with a bullet lodged on his thigh and another bullet wound at the area between his elbow and wrist.

Also, with him were his weapons Negev S/No. NG7 47xxx06 with no ammos and a Ceska pistol S/no. F8526 with 11 RDS.

Reports indicate that he has been evacuated for further medication with investigations on his disappearance launched.

Norman Mwongera

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

