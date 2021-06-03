Missing Police Officer Norman Mwongera Resurfaces in Lamu with Gunshot Wounds

Norman Mwongera, a police constable who had gone missing over two weeks ago with colleagues assuming that he was dead has resurfaced.

According to a post on Facebook, Mwongera resurfaced at Basuba GSU camp in Lamu with gunshot wounds on his body.

Although in stable condition, Mwongera has two gunshot wounds, one with a bullet lodged on his thigh and another bullet wound at the area between his elbow and wrist.

Also, with him were his weapons Negev S/No. NG7 47xxx06 with no ammos and a Ceska pistol S/no. F8526 with 11 RDS.

Reports indicate that he has been evacuated for further medication with investigations on his disappearance launched.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu