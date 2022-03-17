Missing KWS Officer Francis Oyaro’s Body Among those Retrieved from River Yala

The body of missing Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer Francis Oyaro has been found and identified. His body was among those retrieved from River Yala.

Confirming the same, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo called on the relevant authorities to unmask Oyaro’s killers and bring justice to the family.

“#Unexplained Dissapearences! It Is Painful To The Wife, Children, Parents & Relatives that for Months There Was No Word On Francis Oyaro. We’ve Just Learnt His Body Is Among Those Dumped In River Yala! The Security Apparatus Must Tell Us WHO KILLED FRANCIS OYARO ! And WHY!” Otiende wrote on Twitter.

#Unexplained Dissapearences! It Is Painful To The Wife, Children, Parents & Relatives That For Months There Was No Word On Francis Oyaro. We’ve Just Learnt His Body Is Among Those Dumped In River Yala! The Security Apparatus Must Tell Us WHO KILLED FRANCIS OYARO ! And WHY! pic.twitter.com/uMPPvxCXqb — Otiende Amollo, SC,MP, EBS (@OAmollo) March 17, 2022

Read: Nakuru Family in Agony as KWS Officer Francis Oyaro Gone Without a Trace

Oyaro went missing last year. According to his wife, Veronica Osore, he was last seen on August 28, 2021. He was on his way home from Marsabit National Park, where he worked.

Veronica recounted that on the fateful day, her spouse called at around 1 pm informing her that he was approaching Nanyuki. At around 8 pm, calls made to Oyaro were not going through, she said.

“His phone had been switched off. I thought may it had run out of charge or the network. I later called some of his relatives and they said they had not seen him or heard from him,” she told the Standard.

Two days later, the father of two was yet to show up prompting his wife to call his workstation.

His immediate boss who identified himself as Kitavi Kaloki was surprised Oyaro had not shown up. He had apparently hitched a ride with three other officers who reportedly arrived safely to their destinations.

Read Also: River Yala Bodies: Families Identify, Collect 11 Bodies

“The other occupants of the vehicle are said to have arrived in Nairobi safely. They claim Oyaro alighted from the vehicle in Nanyuki but we are not sure about that. And while they knew my husband never got home, none of them tried to reach us,” she continued.

Veronica accused her husband’s employer of doing very little to locate him.

As of yesterday, Gem Deputy Commissioner Mosero Chacha confirmed that out of the 26 bodies retrieved from River Yala, 11 had been positively identified and collected by families ready for burial.

“In total we have 26 bodies in our morgues. Eleven have been identified and collected while 15 are yet to be collected. We are however still doing DNA tests for families that show up to identify the bodies as we wait for the court,” Chacha said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...