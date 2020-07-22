Missing NHIF Accountant Found At Home After Being Dropped Off By Taxi Driver

Missing National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) accountant who is based at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been found.

Grace Andeyo was found at her home in Imara Daima Estate, Nairobi on Tuesday.

She was at the time unconscious, police said, adding that she could have been intoxicated.

While piecing together the events, police found that Andeyo had been dropped off at home by a taxi driver, Gilbert Mokaya.

“On arrival at the said place, we figured out that the missing person had indeed been dropped by the said taxi, with vehicle registration No. KCS 483X. The person in question was unconscious in a manner that would suggest she had been intoxicated,” a police report read.

According to Mokaya, Andeyo had approached him at the Imara Daima bus stage and asked to be taken home.

“She was holding a piece of paper bearing her home address and Sh200 note. We gathered the evidence that was in that scene of the crime and escorted the taxi driver involved for interrogation,” the report read.

On the day she went missing, the accountant left her personal belongings at her work station.

Co-workers thought she had left for lunch as she had left behind her motor vehicle, Volkswagen Polo registration number KBU 167J at the hospital parking lot.

Following her disappearance, Ms Andeyo’s nephew, Douglas Vishia reported the matter at the Capitol Hill Police Station with investigations yet to be commenced.

“She left the office at 2 PM and left a bag with the guard saying she would be back shortly. She never returned,” read a police report.

She has since been taken to Coptic Hospital for treatment.

Police have commenced investigations into the matter and have interrogated the taxi driver.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu