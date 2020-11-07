Missing Ministry of Health Official Alice Wangui Found At Prayer Centre

A Ministry of Health (MOH) official who disappeared on October 29, 2020 in Syokimau has been found.

Alice Wangui Githumbi is said to have left her home at around 9 am for what her family said was a salon appointment.

Four days later, the mother of two was yet to turn up, prompting the family to file a missing persons report at Mlolongo Police Station.

“She left headed for town for a morning appointment but the most unfortunate thing is that since she walked out of the gate, her phone was switched off and no one has come into contact with her,” her spouse, Job Mugo said.

According to Mr Mugo, he and Wangui were in good terms around the time of her disappearance.

“It has been quite tough, not only for me but for the children as well. The place feels so incomplete without her. We have gone from hospital to hospital and even to the city mortuary, something we never anticipated we would do but we are yet to see her,” Mugo added.

CCTV footage showed Wangui leaving her home at 6.38 am on the material day. She was picked up by a bodaboda.

Wangui has since been traced at a KAG Katoloni Prayer Centre, Machakos.

In a tweet, DCI indicated that the MOH official checked in at the said center on October 29, 2020.

“A family’s tears and anguish are no more thanks to a meticulous and intelligence driven operation by a team of CRIB and SSU detectives.

“A mother to adorable children, a wife and a Ministry of Health official who had been reported missing has been found,” DCI said.

Alice Wangui Githumbi has been traced to KAG Katoloni Prayer Centre, Machakos. It has been established that she checked in at the said center on October 29th, 2020. @MOH_Kenya — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 7, 2020

