Missing Kenyan National Living in UK Gabriel Kariuki Found Dead at Beach

The body of a Kenyan national who went missing in the United Kingdom (UK) in May has been found.

Gabriel Kariuki’s remains were discovered at a beach last week.

The 26-year-old was last seen by his mother, Annie, in Hartlepool on May 17 at around 10 pm.

Gabriel Kariuki is a good friend of one of our team and has been missing from #Hartlepool since Monday. Please help Gabriel’s family and friends find him by sharing this widely, to raise as much awareness as possible, particularly in the North East of England. https://t.co/2qU4HLw2Kc pic.twitter.com/tNJGTwVaXH — AM Bid (@AMBid) May 21, 2021

According to the Cleveland police, the deceased’s body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday.

Police are currently not treating his death as suspicious.

“We are very sad to say that formal identification of a man whose body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be that of Gabriel Kariuki. Gabriel, 26, had been missing from home in Hartlepool since mid-May,” said the Cleveland Police in a statement.

The police noted that the bereaved family has asked for privacy at this time but are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“While Gabriel’s family has asked for privacy as they begin to come to terms with this tragic news, his mum Annie has asked Cleveland Police to release this video clip on behalf of the family. It shows them carrying out a rockery tribute to Gabriel at Seaton Carew beach,” police captioned a clip of Kariuki’s family at the beach.

While Gabriel’s family has asked for privacy as they begin to come to terms with this tragic news, his mum Annie has asked Cleveland Police to release this video clip on behalf of the family. It shows them carrying out a rockery tribute to Gabriel at Seaton Carew beach. pic.twitter.com/haPUOSTlYd — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) June 29, 2021

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Kariuki’s burial. They are seeking to raise Sh1.2 million to cover the funeral expenses.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unfortunate passing of Gabriel Kariuki who went missing on Monday 17th of May and was found Friday 25th June, 2021, in Hartlepool…A loved son, nephew, cousin and friend. It’s hard to comprehend that you’re gone, Gabriel,” a family representative said.

“We are hoping to put together a befitting send-off for our beautiful boy. We would appreciate your help, your thoughts and your prayers.”

