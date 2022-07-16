Missing Embu Twins Back Home, Allege Kidnapping

Embu twins who disappeared earlier this week have been found.

The Form Two boys – Leon Macharia and Ryan Mwenda, who attend Moi High School Mbiruri and Kangaru High School, respectively – were found in Ruiru on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old children claimed they were kidnapped by two individuals who gave them a ride and brought them to Kasarani in Nairobi, where they were held prisoner in a home for hours, said Julius Kyumbule, the head of the Embu West sub-county police.

The boys reportedly managed to escape undetected and made their way to Ruiru, where they used a borrowed phone to call their parents and inform them of their plight.

The parents picked up their children and took them to the Itabua Police Station.

The boys were interrogated by the officers before being handed over to their parents, who then brought them home.

Police rejected the boys’ kidnapping allegations.

“The students are lying. They had fled home, but they want us to believe that they had been kidnapped. The boys are required to be investigated further because they are not sincere,” Mr Kyumbule said, adding that he had a counsellor speak to them before letting them go.

Their mother Naisera Muthoni said the boys will go back to school on Monday and they will try to have them attend the same school.

“I’m happy to have my sons safely back home. We are looking for the possibility of taking them to the same school so that their wishes can be fulfilled,” she said.

Their father, Joseph Mwaniki, also stated that they have a counsellor speaking to the boys before they return to school.

Just like the police, the parents doubt their boys were taken hostage.

“The boys left home because they don’t want to be separated in school. Their desire is to learn in the same school and we are now discussing the matter,” he added.

