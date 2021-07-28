Missing Egerton University Student Edward Njage Found Dead

23-year-old Egerton University student Edward Njage who had gone missing has been found dead within the school compound.

Reports indicate that Edward’s body was found within the school’s compound although it is still unclear the circumstances under which he was found dead.

According to Njoro sub-county police boss Jonathan Kisaka, the search for Njage led detectives to the garden where he was found dead.

“He was battling depression that is according to what his close allies have told us so far,” the police boss said.

In new statistics revealed by the police yesterday, at least 483 Kenyans have committed suicide within three months.

Kiambu County topped the list with the highest number of people who have taken their lives through different methods.

The report further revealed that men are more prone to committing suicide with couples being the most affected.

For instance, between March and June, 409 people are said to have recorded cases of life-threatening assault from different parts of the country.

The youngest to have taken their life was aged 9 years while the oldest was aged 76.

County wise, Kiambu county leads having recorded 109 suicide cases, followed by Murang’a with 37 cases, Kisii 25, Kakamega 24, Nyeri 21, Kisumu 21, Embu 20 Uasin Gishu 18, Nakuru, Makueni and Bomet 17 cases each.

Regarding the same, DCI boss George Kinoti said a robust solution will be initiated with the help of relevant government agencies.

“We have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for urgent remedial measures,” Kinoti said.

