Missing Businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina’s Body Found In A Kajiado Mortuary

Relentless search efforts for missing 38-year-old businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina ended on Friday with the discovery of her body at Kajiado hospital mortuary.

Four suspects, who were arrested after the real estate marketer went missing, are reported to have led detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to a crime scene in a Kajiado thicket, where they had dumped the deceased’s body, before the sleuths traced her remains to the morgue.

Wanjiku went missing on February 12.

A report filed at Muthangari Police Station on February 13, a day after Wanjiku went missing, indicates that the deceased’s Toyota Axio car had been found abandoned in Nairobi’s Kawangware area near Gatina Primary School.

The case was then taken over by DCI Nairobi Area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) working alongside Dagoretti-based detectives, who immediately swung into action arresting four suspects; Edwin Otieno Odiwuor, Samwel Okoth Adinda, Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo.

In their investigations, the detectives established that prior to the victim’s disappearance, she had withdrawn Sh350,000 from her account at one of the Cooperative Banks in Nairobi, before proceeding to meet the first suspect (Edwin) at Ngara for a business deal.

“Innocently driving into her death trap, Wanjiku had made a call to one of her friends, detailing her meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount, ” DCI said in a statement on Saturday night.

Once at Ngara, DCI says, Wanjiku was forced into a waiting black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before being handcuffed and sandwiched by the other named suspects.

According to the DCI, a forensic examination helped detectives crack the murder.

Prior to the discovery of the body, the investigating team escorted two of the suspects, (Edwin and Samwel) to Kajiado’s Paranai area, the crime scene where the suspects dumbed Wanjiku’s body after torturing her to death.

At the crime scene, the sleuths recovered a pair of handcuffs used to restrain the deceased, her company stamp stolen from her car and a surgical face mask believed to have been worn by her.

The team which was in the company of the deceased’s young sister thereafter proceeded to Kajiado hospital mortuary, where she identified Wanjiku’s body.

The body is reported to have been collected at the scene on February 15, three days after Wanjiku went missing.

“The body had physical injuries on both wrists and its entirety, with the eyes plucked out of their sockets,” said DCI.

Detectives have recovered a Mercedes Benz, registration number KCW 179G, believed to have bee used to dump Wanjiku’s body.

The car was recovered at the home of the first suspect (Edwin) home.

The four suspects, who are in custody, will be arraigned to answer to murder charges, said DCI.

