Missing AFCON Action Was Painful, Says Gor Mahia Defender Joash Onyango

Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango admits he is still disappointed about missing out on last July’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.

The player was ruled out of the tournament after picking an injury two days before the team took to the pitch against Algeria.

“It was very painful to watch the tournament on the bench but there was nothing I could do. I felt very bad and I am still disappointed by the miss. However, I am glad that we had good defenders who took over and gave their best.”

Onyango revealed that despite being injured before the match against Algeria, he remained hopeful that he would still have an opportunity to play had Harambee Stars made it to the second round.

“There was still a possibility that we would make it to the second round and here I saw an opportunity to play but it was never to be. Having watched the tournament on the bench, I have a big hunger to go back.

“I believe we still have an opportunity to get back to the tournament in the current campaign if we do well in our matches.”

Onyango said he is grateful for receiving a huge bonus before the tournament and revealed that he had helped to transform his life.

“Despite criticism from some quarters, training in France was a very good idea. It was warm just like in Egypt and it gave a conducive environment to prepare.

“Furthermore, the bonus was very good and motivating for the players. This is the kind of money you receive once in your lifetime and it can help you to change your life completely.

“I will not reveal what I did with the money but it has changed my life.”

Onyango has also revealed that there is currently no update on his future with his current at Gor Mahia running out in December.

“My current contract with Gor Mahia has just a few months to go. I have no plans at the moment. I am open to negotiating a new one at my current club.”

