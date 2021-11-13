Miss P Ordered to Pull Down Video Accusing Willy Paul of Sexual Assault

A court in Nairobi has barred singer Miss P from defaming fellow musician Willy Paul following the assault claims video.

A decision by Magistrate H.M Nyaga has barred Miss P from continuing to defame Willy Paul while ideally asking her to pull down the video she previously posted accusing him of sexual assault.

“An order is granted compelling the first defendant/respondent herein either by themselves, their servants’ agents, assigns or any other person spreading the video or circulating the same be restrained by an order of the court from defaming, spreading and continuing to defame the plaintiff/applicant the inter partes hearing of this application,” the document published by Willy paul reads.

Earlier, Miss P has accused the I Do hitmaker of taking advantage and continuously sexually assaulting her despite showing a lack of interest.

“He forced me to have sex with him. Not once, not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to seek medical attention,” Miss P said in an interview.

The two had been rumored to be dating going by the cozy poses and type of music they made together.

She however rubbished the claims and labeled Willy Paul a control freak who was only taking advantage of her as she started her music career.

Miss P earlier in the month released new music featuring Eric Omondi dubbed “Baby Show.” The song threw the internet into a frenzy with Omondi and his baby mama Jackie Maribe being at loggerheads.

