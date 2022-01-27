in TECH

Miss Mandi, ‘Shared Moments with Justus’ Among 135 Creators in YouTube’s 2022 Black Voices Fund Initiative

Miss Mandi among 2022 YouTube Black Voices
YouTube has announced 135 creators who are will take part in the YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which focuses on black creators from around the world. The fund provides creators a year of support including seed funding for channels, development programs, workshops, and networking opportunities.

“Black creators have played an important role in shaping the culture on YouTube. From fashion and comedy to politics, learning, and wellness, Black creators have propelled our platform forward,” the company said in the announcement.

The creators hailing from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa comprise individuals from a variety of professional and authentic backgrounds such as lifestyle vloggers, cooking, lawyers, health and much more. YouTube says they are all connected by the desire to make a difference in Africa by creating insightful and relatable content.

Each of the 26 African YouTubers selected for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund Class of 2022 will get startup financing as well as dedicated support to help them grow their channels. They will also participate in individualized and hands-on training, workshops, and networking events.

Among the creators, this year is Justus Nandwa, a Kenyan who hosts a popular series called ‘Shared Moments with Justus’ that focuses on real-life issues by ordinary men and women who tell inspiring stories.

Another creator in the 2022 class is Fisayo Fosudo, a Nigerian with a degree in economics and communication who utilizes his channel to analyze technology trends and advances while demonstrating to his viewers how they may benefit from them.

Nozibele Qamngana, a self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate, and award-winning social entrepreneur from South Africa is on a mission to demystify and open up talks about living with HIV through her channel.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this program will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

YouTube unveiled the fund in 2020 with a $100 million fund over three years to “amplify” Black creators on the platform. The fund was launched with the goal of “specifically supporting Black producers and artists so that they can thrive on YouTube,” according to the company. The money has also been used to finance larger productions, such as a documentary series and a charity event, in addition to individual creators.

YouTube announced earlier this month that it would stop supporting most original programming but would instead focus on investing in the Black Voices Fund and the YouTube Kids Fund.

Here is the full list of creators Class of 2022

YouTube Channel Creator/s Country
Angel Lately Wendy Angel Nangayo Kenya
cheymuv Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvunyi Kenya
Mandi Sarro Mandi Sarro Kenya
Shared Moments with Justus Justus Nandwa Kenya
Adaeze’s Space Adaeze Jideonwo Nigeria
Chinyere Abang Chinyere Nneka Abang Nigeria
Data Pepple Data Willie-Pepple Nigeria
Fisayo Fosudo Oluwafisayo Fosudo Nigeria
fummeee Ikede Adebisi Oluwafunmilayo Nigeria
Hn clothings Chima Chikodinaka Perpetua Nigeria
Skybelle Nwamaka Joy Izugbara Nigeria
Steven Ndukwu Ndukwu Stephen Anthony Nigeria
TNC Africa Olawale Adetula Nigeria
Ummeeta Rabiu Halima Yusuf Rabiu Nigeria
Critics Company The critics company South Africa
DEFINING Bongani, Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie, Dennis Ngango South Africa
Manjra Aarif Muhammad Manjra South Africa
Michelle Expert Mitchell Lima South Africa
Mlungisi Nkosi Mlungisi Nkosi South Africa
Mpoomy Ledwaba Nompumelelo South Africa
Nico Nomyayi Nico Nomyayi South Africa
Nozibele Qamngana Nozibele Qamngana South Africa
The Ndlovu’s Uncut Hungani Malcolm Ndlovu South Africa
The Tshegofatso Tshegofatso Isaac South Africa
Uncomfortable Growth Abigail Gugulethu Nyatsumba South Africa
Xukununu_Bold Xukununu Ntsetselelo South Africa

