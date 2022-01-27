Miss Mandi, ‘Shared Moments with Justus’ Among 135 Creators in YouTube’s 2022 Black Voices Fund Initiative

YouTube has announced 135 creators who are will take part in the YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which focuses on black creators from around the world. The fund provides creators a year of support including seed funding for channels, development programs, workshops, and networking opportunities.

“Black creators have played an important role in shaping the culture on YouTube. From fashion and comedy to politics, learning, and wellness, Black creators have propelled our platform forward,” the company said in the announcement.

The creators hailing from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa comprise individuals from a variety of professional and authentic backgrounds such as lifestyle vloggers, cooking, lawyers, health and much more. YouTube says they are all connected by the desire to make a difference in Africa by creating insightful and relatable content.

Each of the 26 African YouTubers selected for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund Class of 2022 will get startup financing as well as dedicated support to help them grow their channels. They will also participate in individualized and hands-on training, workshops, and networking events.

Among the creators, this year is Justus Nandwa, a Kenyan who hosts a popular series called ‘Shared Moments with Justus’ that focuses on real-life issues by ordinary men and women who tell inspiring stories.

Another creator in the 2022 class is Fisayo Fosudo, a Nigerian with a degree in economics and communication who utilizes his channel to analyze technology trends and advances while demonstrating to his viewers how they may benefit from them.

Nozibele Qamngana, a self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate, and award-winning social entrepreneur from South Africa is on a mission to demystify and open up talks about living with HIV through her channel.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this program will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

YouTube unveiled the fund in 2020 with a $100 million fund over three years to “amplify” Black creators on the platform. The fund was launched with the goal of “specifically supporting Black producers and artists so that they can thrive on YouTube,” according to the company. The money has also been used to finance larger productions, such as a documentary series and a charity event, in addition to individual creators.

YouTube announced earlier this month that it would stop supporting most original programming but would instead focus on investing in the Black Voices Fund and the YouTube Kids Fund.

