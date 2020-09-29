Miss Cashy Exposes Ex-lover Khaligraph Jones For Neglecting Son

Rapper Cashy Karimi wants the father of her son to step up and provide for their child.

Miss Cashy as she is popularly known dated fellow artist Brian Ouko best known by his stage moniker, Khaligraph Jones.

In 2019, Khaligraph accused Cashy of stepping out on him leading to the birth of a baby boy.

But as it turns out, the baby boy is actually Khaligraph’s.

Cashy came forward a few days ago demanding that the Mazishi crooner pays health insurance for his child.

“@Khaligraph excuse me, your son is sick. Health insurance?” she tweeted on Sunday.

@KHALIGRAPH excuse me, your son is sick. Health insurance? — cashy (@cashykarimi) September 27, 2020

In an interview with Mpasho, the rapper said she has tried communicating with Khaligraph through their lawyers but he has kept mum.

She intimated that their child has been sick for weeks now and his father has not lifted a finger to help with the hospital bills.

“I have been communicating with him via our lawyers but he is not taking the issue seriously,” she said.

“All I want is for him to provide for his son health insurance. I have been trying to get to him for a year and he has not been responding. He knows his son is sick but he has not taken any responsibility.”

In an Instagram post, Cashy shared her communication with the Omolo rapper through their lawyers.

In the post, she praises mothers raising their children on their own.

“To me, motherhood means you’ll go to war to defend your child, and you’ll do everything to secure all areas of their existence in the best ways possible, legally and by divine favour,” she wrote.

“I salute women warriors, moms for all the silent and unseen battles, we fight for our children. I’ve seen my parents fight for me, that means I can’t be a coward when it comes to my offspring. If you choose to parent, parent wisely.”

Khaligraph has a daughter with Georgina Muteti and are apparently expecting another one.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu