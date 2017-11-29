‘Misleading’ NuVita Biscuits Advert Gets Banned, Owners Slapped With A Suit

The Ministry of Health has banned NuVita biscuits adverts erected on billboards across the city after public outcry over misleading message.

The Ministry ordered that the billboards advertising the NuVita biscuits be brought down and legal action taken against the owners.

The advert claims “a balanced diet is a cookie in each hand” has since seen a notice sent to all county public health officers by Director of Public Health Kepha Ombacho ordering that all nutritional claims in billboards be brought down.

“This claim has not been cleared for advertisement of the Ministry and therefore such advert must be brought down immediately and legal action taken against the owners,” said Dr Ombacho.

Kenyans on social media had lashed out at the advert terming it as misleading.

There has been increased prevalence of NCDs in children & adults and Obesity being a leading risk factor.

Dr. Ombacho further cautioned against the use of artificial methods to fasten the ripening of fruits especially bananas and mangoes. He noted that traders are using calcium carbide which, the ministry says, cause serious health hazards including cancer amongst other illnesses, both to the consumers of the fruits and workers who are in direct contact with it during application.

Health officers have thus been instructed to stop the use of these artificial ripening agents immediately and ensure the proper practice of inspecting, examining and controlling the harvesting, ripening and marketing of fruits.

“You are further advised to liaise with colleagues in Agriculture on this matter,” Dr Ombachi instructed.

The Ministry noted that the nutritional claims on biscuits being a balanced diet and use of artificial fruit ripening methods are in violation of the provisions of the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act, Chapter 254.

