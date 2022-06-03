Nairobi Diaries Star Mishi Dorah in Court Over Sh150,000 Unpaid Alcohol Bill

Diana Clara Ojenge aka Mishi Dorah, star of Nairobi Diaries, has been accused with acquiring Sh152,550 credit under false pretenses after dining and drinking pricey liquor at a Nairobi restaurant.

Ms Ojenge is accused of spending the night of May 26 and the morning of May 27 at Golden Ice Bistro in Nextgen Mall in South C on Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

During her stay, she allegedly ordered two chicken breasts for Sh3,000, one cocktail drink worth Sh2,000, two bottles of 300ml coke worth Sh500, a one litre bottle of mineral water worth Sh400, and three bottles of Redbull energy drink worth Sh1,650.

She also allegedly ordered six bottles of Belaire Luxe 750ml worth Sh75,000 and seven bottles of Hennessy VS 750ml worth Sh70,000, which she shared with a group of friends she was partying with by fraudulently claiming she would pay, a fact she knew was false.

Ms Ojenge then allegedly claimed that her bank card was malfunctioning and that she was unable to pay.

She requested to be taken to her home to gather some cash, but even after two restaurant officials accompanied her to her home, she was unable to settle the bill.

She went on to meet an unnamed artist at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The suspect requested that management give her till Monday this week to pay the debt, but she did not do so, instead she refused to take calls from management.

She was reported to Akila police station, where she was tracked down and arrested.

She argued for reasonable bail and bond terms before principal magistrate Monicah Maroro.

Ms Ojenge who denied the charges was freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail and a Sh100,000 alternative bond with a Sh50,000 surety.

The case will be mentioned on June 16.

