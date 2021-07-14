Mischief As Judiciary Blocks Appointment Of Finance Boss Over Her Ethnicity

A top official who has been serving as the acting head of finance at the Judiciary has blocked the hiring of a new Director of Finance through court action.

According to a local publication, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the Judiciary from filling the critical position.

Susan Oyatsi who has been holding the position in acting capacity for the past seven years has obtained court orders barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from filling the vacancy.

This is despite the JSC advertising for the position and giving applicants until July 19, 2021, to make their applications.

Ms Oyatsi was first appointed to act in the position by then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga in 2015. She has so far been interviewed twice for the position.

However, earlier on September 28, 2019, the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi wrote to Ms Oyatsi informing her that she was not successful following the interview that was conducted.

Ms Amadi did not give reasons for the same and neither did she disclose the scores thus reading mischief.

Hence, Ms Oyatsi wants the production of the minutes, scores and rankings of the candidates that were interviewed leading to her disqualification.

She also seeks special damages amounting to Sh21,708,800 in backdated compensation for being underpaid while serving as Director General Finance.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that the appointment of the new Finance Boss has been blocked because of her Ethnicity.

This reads mischief as the Judiciary has been on the forefront castigating President Uhuru Kenyatta over failure to appoint the six judges yet it goes ahead and blocks the appointment of the new Finance boss.

The matter has been set for hearing on July 20, 2021, by Justice Nzioki wa Makau.

