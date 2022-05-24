Mirema Shooting: Police Say Dennis Karani Was Driver of Getaway Vehicle

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the suspected mastermind in Mirema shooting was the driver of the gateway vehicle, police have revealed.

While appearing in court, the authorities sought to have Karani detained for 14 more days pending investigations as police say he was not the shooter, but the one who drove the gateway vehicle.

Apparently, the shooting of Samuel Mugota was carried out by more than one person, with Karani identified as the suspected driver while the shooter is still being sought after.

Yesterday, Karani presented himself at the offices of the DCI following a manhunt that was on, labeling him an armed and dangerous man.

Karani denied taking part in the shooting and claimed he was being framed as he had only met the deceased twice, in Meru and Nairobi.

“The last time I met the deceased was March last year,” he said.

Last week, a manhunt was on for Mr Karani as the DCI identified him as the mastermind behind the brutal shooting of a man in Mirema.

In a circular shared on social media, the DCI described Karani as an armed and dangerous man while appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

Apparently, Karani worked under the deceased and they reportedly had a fall-out before the former planned his boss’s assassination.

“This among other beef are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children. Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside burnt forest, hours after the murder. We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighboring country,” the DCI said.

Mugota was brutally shot on Monday afternoon before a CCTV footage that captured the same went viral on social media.

The DCI later revealed that Mugota was not an honest man, as he lived his life as a criminal and could have just died by the sword he lived by.

