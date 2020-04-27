Two Minors Among 18 People Arrested In Kilimani Partying Naked

Eighteen people are in police custody after they were busted partying while naked in an estate in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

A police report indicates that the individuals aged between 14-30 years were found in a house at Hurliqueen Courts Metropolitan located in Jamhuri estate.

The arrest followed a tip-off from one of the residents in the apartment who reported the incident at about 6.45 pm on Sunday.

Police believe that the individuals, who include two minors aged 14 years, were shooting adult content as they were found to be in possession of a camera.

The individuals were taken to Kilimani Police Station and booked under OB number 33 of 26/04/2020 for illegal gathering amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It was reported today 26/4/2020 at about 18.45 pm by a resident of Jamhuri that there was a party in a house within the estate. Police visited the apartment namely hurliqueen courts metropolitan house no. 4 and therein found 18 people all naked with a camera,” reads a police report on the incident.

The persons are expected to be arraigned after police conclude investigations into the incident.

They also face a 14-day mandatory quarantine for flouting the government’s ban on social gatherings.

The government issued the directive last month as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. At least 350 people have been infected in the country with 14 deaths confirmed since the first case was reported.

