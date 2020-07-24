Minor Among 11 New Covid-19 Fatalities As Cases Cross 16,000 Mark

The number of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country rose to 16,268 on Friday after 667 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said that the cases were found in 5,075 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The 667 new patients include 657 Kenyans and 10 foreigners. In terms of gender, 393 are males and 274 females. Age-wise, the youngest is a 1-month-old infant, while the oldest is 67 years.

The infections are spread across various counties as follows; Nairobi (387), Kiambu (40), Mombasa (26), Machakos (47), Kajiado (79), Nakuru (15), Uasin Gishu (14), Garissa (11), Busia (9), Kilifi (6), Turkana (6), Makueni (5), Wajir (5), Kisumu (4), Nyeri (4), Lamu (4), Murang’a (2), Bomet (1), Bungoma (1), Narok (1), Nyamira (1) and Vihiga (1).

At the same time, 11 more patients including a minor have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 274.

Dr Mwangangi noted that the child was also suffering from rickets.

She called on parents to ensure children have access to sunlight which is a source of Vitamin D.

“This is a cause for concern. We need to relook how we interact with the young ones at home,” she said.

On a positive note, the CAS reported 311 recoveries, raising the number of people who have recovered from the respiratory disease to 7, 446.

Dr Mwangangi said 156 of the recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and the rest in hospital.

