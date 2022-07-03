in TECH

Minor Arrested Over Links To Notorious Criminal Gang In Mombasa

criminal gang
Boy suspected to be pat of a criminal gang in Mombasa (Courtesy)

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected to be part of a notorious gang terrorizing Mombasa residents.

The minor was nabbed yesterday at Majaoni, Mombasa County following a tip-off from the area chief.

According to the police, the boy who is currently in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday is said to be walking with a gang where they demand money from the public while threatening them with pangas and other crude weapons.

Police have called on youths to desist from criminal gangs stating that their days are numbers.

“He is currently in custody waiting to be arraigned. The National Police Service has intensified patrols in the region to ensure the safety of the public,” police said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Criminal gangmombasa

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

James Njega

James Njenga, Man Who Perished In Expressway Accident Laid To Rest
Gachagua

Gachagua on the Spot Again For Attacking Karua During Church Service