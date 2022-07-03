Minor Arrested Over Links To Notorious Criminal Gang In Mombasa

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected to be part of a notorious gang terrorizing Mombasa residents.

The minor was nabbed yesterday at Majaoni, Mombasa County following a tip-off from the area chief.

According to the police, the boy who is currently in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday is said to be walking with a gang where they demand money from the public while threatening them with pangas and other crude weapons.

Police have called on youths to desist from criminal gangs stating that their days are numbers.

“He is currently in custody waiting to be arraigned. The National Police Service has intensified patrols in the region to ensure the safety of the public,” police said.

A member of a panga wielding gang notorious for mugging and demanding money from members of the public was arrested yesterday at Majaoni, Mombasa County. pic.twitter.com/WqafhzlmIB — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) July 3, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...