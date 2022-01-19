Afcon: Minnows Comoros Eliminate Ghana

Ghana have failed to qualify for the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in sixteen years after losing 2-3 to minnows Comoros on Tuesday.

Heading into the crunch Group E tie at Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, the Black Stars needed to win and pray Morocco beat Gabon for them to proceed, but nothing went their way.

The four-time African champions who played the better part of the game a man down after skipper Andrew Ayew was shown a red card in the first half for dangerous play lost 3-2 – effectively bowing out at the bottom of the group with a single point.

Comoros who were taking part in their first ever Afcon still stand a chance of progressing as of the four third placed teams.

