Ministry of Tourism, Tech Companies Livestream Scenes from Amboseli National Park to Boost Conservation

The Ministry of Tourism, Safaricom, China Media Group (CMG) and Huawei Technologies recently partnered to broadcast scenes from the Amboseli National Park in efforts to boost wildlife conservation.

Using a solar powered network platform, Huawei delivered a live broadcast of wild animals in their natural habitat at the Amboseli National Park to demonstrate how modern technology can be used to monitor endangered wildlife and boost security.

Viewers were treated to spectacular views of elephants, buffalo, wildebeest, hippos, and zebras, as well as thousands of flamingos, all against the backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro during the online broadcast.

Read: Jubilee Blogger Pauline Njoroge Demanded for the Abolishment of Nairobi National Park, Balala Appoints her to Tourism Board

According to Huawei CEO Will Meng, the move is aimed at helping the country rebuild the tourism sector amid Covid-19 recovery efforts.

He also commended the company’s Fusion Solar Green Power Home technology with generating renewable energy to power the camera equipment in the national park. Because of the abundance of sunshine and the accessibility of solar power systems in remote areas, renewable energy is a key alternative power source.

“This is the first time that we are doing this in Kenya and is a clear testament to the possibilities we can achieve with a 5G network. The ability of 5G to bring incredible speeds and very low response times is enabling innovative solutions across all industries, and tourism is no exception,” he said.

Read also: CBK to Compel Safaricom’s Lipa na M-Pesa to Accept Payment from Rival Telcos

Meng went on to say that technology will become an increasingly powerful tool for environmental and wildlife conservation by managing endangered species and informing, educating, and inspiring the entire nation.

The event, which received up to 100 million impressions, educated viewers about the importance of the natural environment and wildlife while also increasing interest in Kenyan tourism in support of the Magical Kenya Campaign.

According to Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, the event was a clear example of the power of combining technology and innovation to transform lives.

Read also: Huawei Partners with Vocational Training Institutions to Enhance ICT capacity

“This broadcast, powered by Safaricom’s 5G in partnership with Huawei and the Ministry of Tourism underscores our belief that 5G has a great future in enriching and enhancing the experience of tourism in this country,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Najib Balala kicked off the livestream, saying it was an enhancement of the Magical Kenya Brand.

“Kenya is blessed with extraordinary environmental resources which we protect and grow, in the belief that a strong ecosystem enables a vibrant economy and social development. Kenya is not only a leading tourism destination, we are also a leading technology nation,” said Balala.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...