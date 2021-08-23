Ministry Of Sports Refuses To Pay Medics Who Worked During World Athletics U20 Championships

The Ministry of Sports is on the spot for failing to pay medics who have worked in the just-concluded World Athletics U20 Championships.

The medical team stormed the Ministry of Sports offices on Monday but were turned away without pay, even as officials remained shady.

In the event held at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Kenya won eight gold medals, a silver and seven bronze to finish top of the world with 16 medals.

The championships ended on Sunday as the Jamaican women and the South African men broke world U20 records in the 4x100m relays, adding to the two world U20 records set by France’s Sasha Zhoya in the men’s 110m hurdles.

The home team Kenya topped the medal table with eight gold, one silver and seven bronze medals, ahead of Finland (4, 1, 0), Nigeria (4, 0, 3), Ethiopia (3, 7, 2) and Jamaica (3, 6, 2).

From more than 100 countries that competed in Nairobi, 18 teams won gold medals, 35 won medals and 63 had top-eight finishes.

Kenya, Finland, Nigeria and Botswana were among the countries that had their best ever world U20 championships. Namibia and Israel won their first gold medals and Cyprus won its first medal.

