Interior Ministry Rubbishes Claims Of CS Fred Matiang’i Being Hospitalized

The Ministry of Interior has rubbished claims that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is hospitalized and in the ICU after contracting COVID-19.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Ministry asked the members of the public to disregard the information terming it as fake news.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr FredMatiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue,” reads the statement.

To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr. @FredMatiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue. pic.twitter.com/hHUv7jkUzM — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) July 24, 2020

For the better part of yesterday, news swirled on social media detailing that a VVIP had been hospitalized at the Aga Khan Hospital after heavy security was witnessed at the location.

According to the majority of social media users, the VVIp was assumed to be Matiang’i since he has been out of the public eye for quite some time.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has reportedly been admitted at Aga Khan's Intensive Care Unit, ICU battling COVID-19. The Super CS is said to be one of the 3 CSs who have contracted the deadly disease. — Eng. Dan chepta (@danchepta1) July 23, 2020

Just in Is it true that Dr. Fred Matiang'i is Admited at Aga Khan ICU? If true, then Quick recovery !

Matiang'i has conspicuously been missing in action. Point. Though you were part of those who allowed the flights into the Country amid the Virus!#Ruto Kasarani kibicho Lusaka pic.twitter.com/EVlWDdpVZP — KIBET™ (@kibett_Ke) July 23, 2020

Ultimately, earlier in the week a local publication had cited that two CSs had contracted the deadly COVID-19 and were banned from travelling out of the country’s capital.

“We can confirm that two Cabinet Secretaries and a senior government official have tested positive. However, the trio are asymptomatic, we have advised that they be kept on home-based care as we monitor them,” the report by the publication stated.

In another account, it emerged that the head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta had barred Cabinet Secretaries from travelling out of Nairobi due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

“You are advised not to move out of Nairobi for the next one week until advised otherwise. This directive takes effect from the date of this communication,” read the memo.

This sparked more rumours and speculations forcing the public to dig out and fish more details in regards to the same.

