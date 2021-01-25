Ministry of Water Developing App to Curb Cartels- Badi

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Boss Mohammed Badi has announced that the Ministry of Water is developing a new app that will be used to curb cartels who interfere with the constant supply of water in the city.

Badi said that the app was designed to work a bit like Uber or Little cab apps where users could gain access to all registered water bowsers and select where they wanted to buy their water from. The Ministry of Water has since ordered for the registration of all water bowsers and water trucks in the city towards the exercise.

“Nobody knew the number (of water browsers) that are in the city. We demanded that they get registered or lose licenses. Within that registration process, it was a must for you to indicated the place where you draw your water and the areas which you supply.

“Before, they used to take city water free of charge and sell it to citizens. The Ministry of water now is developing an app where you will be able to order for these water bowsers just like Uber,” he stated.

Badi said the users would be able to see exactly how many water bowsers there are in the vicinity as well as the number of people connected to it.

“Once you decide what you need in your area, the app will show you the water bowsers in the area, where they collect water to ensure safety and the amount they have paid for that water.

“It will also indicate to you the amount you are supposed to pay,” he added.

The NMS boss noted that cartels had infiltrated sections of the county government services including garbage collection. He said that some garbage collectors were adding stones to the bottom of their piles so they could weigh more resulting in higher payouts.

In a bid to rectify the situation, Badi canceled all contracts upon assuming office, paving way for a fresh evaluation process.

