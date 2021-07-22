Ministry of ICT Warns of Internet Interruption as Fibre Optic Cable is Relocated

Kenyans should expect some downtime on their fibre optic connections in the next six weeks. This is due to the planned relocation of the fibre optic cable from the Nairobi-Mau summit by the Ministry of ICT. The relocation is meant to pave way for the construction of a Sh160 billion dual carriageway starting September this year.

The two-way Nairobi Summit highway is due for expansion into a four-lane dual carriage in efforts to improve transportation from the eastern and western regions of Kenya. The construction of the 233 kilometre stretch will be led by a French consortium of four companies who are expected to work within a set period of time.

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng’ said the relocation, which is expected to cause disruptions among fibre internet users, will cost the government Sh450 million.

“It will take up to six weeks, and there will be disruptions during the period,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Kamandura, Limuru, Ochieng said the government was planning to equip all major highways with utilities. These include water, fiber optic cable, and sewerage.

” The same way power lines will be relocated, is the same way fibre optic will be relocated since technology is now part and parcel of our lives,” he said.

The PS said that locals will be given priority in the award of jobs during the relocation.

“Once the relocation is complete, the project will continue to deliver socio-economic transformation and help develop a huge information highway from the heart of Kenya to the rest of the country.” Ochieng added.

