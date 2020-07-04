Ministry of Health Warns Against Use Of Spraying Booths, Cites Health Risks

The Ministry of Health has warned that spraying disinfectants or chemicals in spraying booths found in the streets of various counties pose a health risk.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health Diector- General Patrick Amoth warned that spraying people with chemicals through booths or tunnels is dangerous and does not stop the spread of Covid-19.

He pointed out that the chemicals used are not fit for human bodies and could pose a great risk to people with respiratory problems.

“When you look at the measures that we have put in place, all of them have scientifically been proven, we have never had any research on booths. We are calling upon the counties to remove the booths since the chemicals they are using are not good for people’s health,” he said.

The World Health Organization also provides that spraying is ineffective against the spread of Covid-19 as the chemicals used could be dangerous.

“Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is… not recommended to kill the Covid-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris,” explains the WHO.

“This could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person’s ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact,” says the document from WHO.

Most chemicals contain chlorine or other toxic chemicals which when sprayed on the body, can cause skin and eye irritation, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects, the documents further says.

The International Health Agency said that if disinfectants are to be used, they should be applied with a cloth or wipe soaked in the disinfectant.

“The chemicals that the counties are using can irritate the skin, eyes, nose and mouth and the respiratory tract.Additionally, they can irritate the digestive tract, cause cancer, and can generate air pollution in the form of ozone.

The doses and contact times needed for chemicals to work are not feasible in a tunnel or with a sprayer, without causing considerable harm to humans, and may aggravate the transmission because of damage to the respiratory tract,” the African Union Centre for Disease Control said.

WHO has communicated that the correct measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 include; washing hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds, wearing a mask and keeping social distance. Above all, stay at home, whenever possible.

