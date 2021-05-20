in HEALTH, NEWS

Ministry Of Health Embarks On Polio Vaccination Campaign Targeting Over 3.4 Million Children

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has embarked on a polio vaccination campaign that targets over 3.4 million children.

Through a series of tweets, the Ministry revealed that 6 cases of polio virus had been discovered in Mombasa and Garissa earlier in February.

Following the outbreak, so far 13 counties have been targeted as high risks hence emergency polio vaccination to commence from Saturday, May 22 and runs till Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

These counties are Mandera, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nairobi.

The Ministry has ideally urged parents of children under 5 years to have their children vaccinated. Also, children below 15 years who develop sudden weaknesses on the hands, legs or both should be presented to the nearest facility for investigation and medical examination.

