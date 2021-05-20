Ministry Of Health Embarks On Polio Vaccination Campaign Targeting Over 3.4 Million Children

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has embarked on a polio vaccination campaign that targets over 3.4 million children.

Through a series of tweets, the Ministry revealed that 6 cases of polio virus had been discovered in Mombasa and Garissa earlier in February.

Following the outbreak, so far 13 counties have been targeted as high risks hence emergency polio vaccination to commence from Saturday, May 22 and runs till Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

These counties are Mandera, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nairobi.

The Ministry has ideally urged parents of children under 5 years to have their children vaccinated. Also, children below 15 years who develop sudden weaknesses on the hands, legs or both should be presented to the nearest facility for investigation and medical examination.

@MOH_Kenya would therefore wish to request parents, guardians and communities living in the areas where the campaign will take place to ensure that all children aged below five years receive the polio vaccine. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 20, 2021

Kindly ensure that every child under the age of 5 years in your community in the targeted counties is vaccinated during the campaign in order to expedite our journey towards a polio free Kenya. https://t.co/2u59xA0DB9 — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 20, 2021

