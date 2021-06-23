Ministry Of Health Announces 10-Day Measles Vaccination Campaign Targeting 22 Counties

The Ministry of Health has announced 10-day measles and Rubella vaccination campaign that targets 22 counties effective Friday, June 26, 2021.

The campaign drive is in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and targets children between 9 months to 5 years.

“This campaign is free and is targeting children aged between 9 months to 5 years in all Health centres and selected immunization posts,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health.

The counties targeted are: Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Tanariver, TransNzoia, Elgeyo marakwet, Busia, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Kajiado, Nairobi, Bomet, Bungoma, Kakamega, Narok and Vihiga.

A risk assessment conducted in the country with the support of the @WHO identified 22 counties as being at very high risk for measles outbreaks; Dr Patrick Amoth, Ag. Director General, Health. pic.twitter.com/qphxuNEU5K — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 23, 2021

Read: Ministry Of Health Embarks On Polio Vaccination Campaign Targeting Over 3.4 Million Children

According to the Ministry, the campaign drive will reach 3.5 million children and will cost approximately Sh800 million.

Also, the campaign will involve more than 16,000 health workers, who will offer the vaccines free of charge through 5,061 vaccination posts that will be set up in Public places including Markets, Schools, Churches, Mosques & other social places & mobile vaccination teams.

A ceremonial Launch of the Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign will take place in Kajiado County on Friday, June 25, 2021.

“The Government as the custodian of Health Services, including immunization remains committed to meeting its disease elimination targets. While pursuing these, it also seeks to ensure safety of the population,” Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, CAS. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 23, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu