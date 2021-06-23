in HEALTH, NEWS

Ministry Of Health Announces 10-Day Measles Vaccination Campaign Targeting 22 Counties

Health CAS DR Mercy Mwangangi during the campaign drive for measles vaccination (Image/Courtesy)

The Ministry of Health has announced 10-day measles and Rubella vaccination campaign that targets 22 counties effective Friday, June 26, 2021.

The campaign drive is in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and targets children between 9 months to 5 years.

“This campaign is free and is targeting children aged between 9 months to 5 years in all Health centres and selected immunization posts,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health.

The counties targeted are: Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Tanariver, TransNzoia, Elgeyo marakwet, Busia, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Kajiado, Nairobi, Bomet, Bungoma, Kakamega, Narok and Vihiga.

According to the Ministry, the campaign drive will reach 3.5 million children and will cost approximately Sh800 million.

Also, the campaign will involve more than 16,000 health workers, who will offer the vaccines free of charge through 5,061 vaccination posts that will be set up in Public places including Markets, Schools, Churches, Mosques & other social places & mobile vaccination teams.

A ceremonial Launch of the Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign will take place in Kajiado County on Friday, June 25, 2021.

