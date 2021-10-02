Ministry Of Education Partners with Industry Players to Better Equip Teachers for CBC

The Ministry of Education has partnered with industry players in the education, ICT and infrastructure sectors to help teachers transition from P1 to the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)

Rift Valley Education Director John Olotua said the Ministry had invested in infrastructure to help train teachers on how to best implement the CBC program.

Olotua was speaking at a graduation ceremony in Tambach Teachers Training College in Elgeyo Marakwet where 2,219 students graduated with P1 and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) courses in the institution’s 26th Graduation Ceremony.

“We are committed to offer effective training in all our colleges including the upgrading and any other kind of content for CBC which will impact on the teachers,” he said.

Olotua said the government had invested in infrastructure, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and internet connectivity to provide training to teachers in colleges.

Chief Principaal Jane Tallam said that the phasing out of P1 certificate courses and roll out of diploma programs had attracted fewer students given that the admission grade into the Teachers Training College had been raised to C.

Tallam said that the college’s new diploma programme was expecting a fresh intake of new students next week.

“We still have quite a number of students who will need to upgrade from the P1 certificate and enrol to the Diploma course to be CBC compliant,” she said.

She said the college was well equipped to train up to 1,000 students under the new CBC curriculum.

The CBC program has attracted criticism from a section of parents who found the various assignments cumbersome.

Education CS, George Magoha, however said that the program was there to stay, and that teachers would be trained to cope with the changes.

