Ministry Of Education Ordered To Announce School Calendar In Two Weeks

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Ministry of Education to announce new school calendar in the next 14 days

Speaking during the seventh State of The Nation Address, President Kenyatta announced that all other learners who have been at home will resume in-person learning in January 2021.

“The Ministry of Education will, within 14 days from the date hereof announce the 2021 academic calendar, with all other classes expected to resume learning in January 2021,” he said

He has also directed the Ministry of Education and Transport to ensure by January some 12,500 new classrooms and other school related infrastructure are established across the country to mitigate congestion.

“Public day and boarding school infrastructure is currently over stretched. These challenges however real must not stop us from doing what is necessary but act as a motivation for us to work harder,” Uhuru said.

