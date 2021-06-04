Ministry of Education Officials In Naivasha For Form One Placement Exercise

The officials from the Ministry of Education have converged in Naivasha ahead of the form one placement exercise.

According to the officials, the placements will be released in two weeks’ time where the approximately 1.18 million KCPE candidates will be placed in different schools across the country.

Unlike previous years where the placements were done just days after the release of KCPE results, this year’s exercise was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic among other issues.

For instance, the exercise had been scheduled to begin on May 28, 2021, but was postponed until mid-June.

Read: Form One Selection Exercise Pushed to June

Speaking at Joseph Kangethe Primary School in Nairobi a fortnight ago, Education CS George Magoha said the exercise has been pushed to June. Although he did not give a reason for that, he emphasized that there was no cause for alarm.

He further urged parents and guardians to be patient further promising them integrity in the process.

The 2020 KCPE results were announced on April 15 where a total of 1,191,616 candidates had registered for the exam but 12,424 were absent during the examination period due to different circumstances.

Read Also: #KCPE2020 Results: Mumo Faith From Kari Mwailu Primary Tops with 433 Marks

Of the 1,179,192 pupils who sat the KCPE exams a majority of them; 889,011, scored below 300 out of 500 marks.

There were 8,091 candidates who scored over 400 marks with the top candidate, Mumo Faith attaining 433 marks.

CS Magoha said despite the pandemic that disrupted learning last year, the candidates performed well than their 2019 candidates.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu