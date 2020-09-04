Ministry of Agriculture Launches Vifaa Kenya Portal to Guide Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched an online portal that will guide farmers on the best crop and input per region in a bid to increase food productivity.

Dubbed Vifaa Kenya, the portal contains useful information such as the cost of fertilisers, recommended usage per hectare and real time information on the application of various products to crops to ensure high yields.

“Timely and accurate data are critical to support closing the gap between farmer demand and fertiliser supply during the planting season. Vifaa visualises key information on fertiliser price, use, product availability and policy at the national and county level,” said the ministry.

Horticulture, Tea, Maize and flower farming account for the highest usage of fertilizer resulting in the highest imports each year worth billions of shillings.

Vifaa Kenya gathers data from various government resources with contribution from the private sector and Africafertiliser.org, which is tasked with updating data on the portal regularly.

“This data will inform decision-makers to get the right kind of fertilizer, at the right price and quantity to where it is most needed – and as a result, increase in fertilizer use in Kenya” A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

