Ministry of Agriculture Apologizes After Sending Out Tweets Portraying the President in bad light

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives have apologized for controversial tweets sent through the official twitter handle.

“The Ministry of Agriculture apologises for controversial tweets sent out from this account twenty minutes ago, which was temporarily hijacked.”

The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives apologises for controversial tweets sent out from this account twenty minutes ago, which was temporarily hijacked. Necessary security measures have been put in place to safeguard the account. Asanteni. — Ministry of Agriculture (@kilimoKE) April 1, 2021

KahawaTungu obtained screenshots of the already deleted tweets, which turned out to be retweets supporting a hashtag trend on twitter. Below are the screenshots.

Twitter users responded on the tweet, some agreeing with the controversial tweets which had portrayed the president in bad light.

Just recently, Inooro FM apologized through their official twitter account after hurling insults at Kenya Film and Classification Board Chairman Ezekiel Mutua.

Corporate companies can have multiple users manning their social media accounts. Twitter, facebook and Instagram allow for multiple log-ins which could result in admins using the wrong accounts privately and officially.

