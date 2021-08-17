Ministry of Labour Invites Unemployed Medics to Apply for UK Jobs in New Deal

The Ministry of Labour has invited jobless Kenyan nurses to apply for opportunities to work in the UK.

Willing applicants have been asked to register their details on a specialised web portal https://www.neaims.go.ke/ and apply by August 27.

The invitation comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited London and signed a pact between Kenya and Britain where unemployed medics will get a chance to work in the UK.

The Ministry of Labour has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to implement the exercise.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been mandated to spearhead the implementation of the agreement in terms of recruitment and facilitating the migration of qualified candidates to the United Kingdom,” said the ministry in a public notice.

“The first batch of healthcare workers, targeted for the recruitment under the agreement, are nurses. The Ministry of Labour, therefore, invites interested and eligible candidates to register for consideration of the programme.”

Unemployed Kenyan medics are expected to serve in the UK’s National Health Service before returning to the country.

More than 30,000 unemployed medics are expected to benefit from the exercise. Britain says 894 Kenyan nurses are already working in its National Health Service.

“Our healthcare agreement will make the most of UK and Kenyan health expertise, which will be beneficial to both countries, with the exchange of knowledge and training which will provide first-class healthcare,” the British Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid said during the unveiling of the deal.

Recently, the UK opened its doors to allow highly-skilled Kenyans who had not attained a degree to apply for work permits in Britain under the new post-Brexit rules. This will enable them compete for opportunities alongside other jobseekers from the European Union and other regions.

