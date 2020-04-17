Minet Kenya Partners With SASAdoctor to Launch Telemedicine Services

Minet Kenya has partnered with SASAdoctor, a virtual medical clinic, to launch a telemedicine solution providing patients live online medical consultation services.

This comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country with current figures of confirmed cases at 235. In a bid to keep a safe social distance, patients can access their outpatient medical services remotely.

“This telemedicine service provides the ideal means to offer certain types of patient care for our employees and clients during this period of Coronavirus pandemic. We are hopeful that the services offered will play a vital role in preventing the spread of novel Coronavirus. Our partner SASAdoctor will tend to their patients remotely to mitigate the risk of transmission,” Said Sammy Muthui, Minet Kenya Chief Executive Officer.

“The partnership also guarantees members access to online doctors at a highly discounted consultation fee, thus conserving member benefits for longer,” he added.

Through the virtual consultancy, Minet employees and selected clients will have access to online qualified medical specialists. This will minimize traffic to health facilities. The services will be open to patients during the day with designated pharmacies which will sell at discounted rates of between 15-20 percent and deliver to the homes of the patients. There will also be follow up for chronic conditions and designated laboratories with concierge services to serve as sample collection points.

The virtual clinic will treat depression and anxiety, chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, colds and coughs, gastrointestinal infections, STIs, skin and eye infections as well as menstrual problems.

