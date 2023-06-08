Drama as Millie Odhiambo, Roza Buyu Expelled From Parliament

There was drama in the National Assembly after Suba North MP Millie Adhiambo and her Kisumu West counterpart Roza Buyu were expelled from the House.

The duo was protesting a ruling by Speaker Moses Wetangula on Sabina Chege’s ouster as deputy minority whip.

Wetangula on Thursday declined to approve the former Murang’a Woman Rep’s ouster due to an ongoing court case.

“Sergeant at arms, kindly ensure the two MPs are taken outside the Parliament,” he ordered.

“Honourable Buyu and Millie Odhiambo, please leave the House. I want to see the two outside… Sergeant at Arms can you take the two members out!”

As tensions grew, Sabina was whisked away and the sitting suspended for 15 minutes.

“The house will take a recess of 15 minutes. Lower the mace,” he ordered.

Sabina was in May kicked out of the position for aligning herself with the President William Ruto-led administration despite belonging to the opposition.

Azimio resolved to replace her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

On Wednesday, the Nominated MP urged her colleagues in the opposition to rethink their decision to remove her from the office.

“Even as they are planning on removing me as a deputy Minority Whip, I hope the Speaker will not look at me with a better eye,” she said.

She added: “We handed over power, we must work with the government of the day, not for ourselves but for the betterment of Kenya. I have also reconciled with myself.”

