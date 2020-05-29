Millicent Omanga No Longer Vying For Senate Deputy Speaker Seat After Failing To Meet Deadline

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga will no longer vie for the deputy speaker post.

The lawmaker did not beat the 3 pm deadline to return her nomination papers and credentials as is required of candidates.

Omanga was among six applicants willing to battle it out for the post that fell vacant last Friday after 54 senators voted in support of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki’s ouster motion.

The remaining five are; Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Kilifi’s Steward Madzayo.

“As at the close of nomination period, a total of five nomination papers for election to the office of Deputy Speaker had been returned to the office of the clerk of the senate,” said clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

According to Nyegenye, the five individuals met the requirements and will therefore face off on Tuesday.

“The election shall be held at the sitting of the Senate scheduled to be held on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm,” Nyegenye said.

Standing Order No7 dictates that a person will become the deputy speaker after garnering two-thirds of the votes.

Should they not get the required votes in the first round, those in first and second place will contest for the seat in another round of voting.

Finally, the candidate who gets the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

Omanga is however, yet to know her fate as she is facing disciplinary action after missing without apology a Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Appearing on Wednesday before the disciplinary committee, Mama Miradi said she did not receive the invite.

But maintained that she is loyal to the party leadership.

“Mr Chair I still maintain that I did not receive any invite and no one made a follow up to know whether all the senators had received it. I have over 700 messages on my phone, I have been trying to find the said invite but all has been in vain.”

